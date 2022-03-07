Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Attend Wedding Together After Breakup

Watch : Is Aaron Rogers Trying to Win Back Shailene Woodley?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers recently called time out on their relationship—but are they ready to get back in the game?

Well, it appears that the formerly engaged couple is—at the very least—on good terms, considering they attended the wedding of his teammate David Bakhtiari at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend.

"They were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds," a source told E! News of Woodley and Rodgers. "They walked hand in hand through the lawn to get to the wedding."

In fact, eagled-eyed fans also spotted the Green Bay Packers quarterback—who officiated the nuptials—and Woodley in footage from the March 5 wedding reception. In a video clip posted to Instagram by one wedding guest, the exes can be seen standing next to each other on the dance floor.

The sighting of the Big Little Lies actress, 30, and Rodgers, 38, comes just weeks after E! News confirmed the duo's breakup. "They are two very different people," a source said in February. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."