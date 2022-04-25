Lorde Addresses “Dramatic” Decision to Shush Fans After Concert Video Resurfaces

Don't worry, Lorde fans: You have the green light to sing along at her concerts.
Although it's been a few years since the 25-year-old wrapped up her Melodrama tour (the first leg took place in 2017, the next in 2018), a few videos of the singer quieting down concertgoers have recently gone viral. Over the weekend, Lorde addressed the onstage moments, which took place during her renditions of "Writer in the Dark."
"That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a cappella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different," she said in a video reposted by fan account @lordecontent on April 24. "If you come to my shows, you know it's an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also, that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don't stress too hard."
Lorde also addressed the shushing moments during a concert in Chicago on April 22. Right before launching into "Writer in the Dark," the singer sat down onstage and reminisced about how she felt during that moment in time almost five years ago.
"I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song," she said during the concert. "I was 19, you know—very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The Internet has decided this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn't have come to one of these shows, because it's such a communal vibe. We're all singing and screaming all the time."
"But I think occasionally there are moments for silence and moments for sound," she continued. "There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours, and that's just life. But I had a weird moment with it, I was like, ‘Huh, I've been misunderstood.' I was sitting there this morning, having gone on the Internet, and I was like, ‘Oh, people don't get me.'"
But as Lorde put it, when it comes to being misunderstood "compared to having this room full of people who understand me," there's no just comparing the two.
"I know what's important," she concluded. "We're fine."