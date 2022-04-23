Sean Penn and Leila George Finalize Their Divorce

Watch : Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce

Officially over.

Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce was finalized and approved on April 22, according to documents by E! News.

The documents state that the former couple officially separated in September 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Neither is seeking spousal support from the other.

Penn, 61, and the 30-year-old Australian actress tied the knot in a small ceremony in late July 2020 after dating for four years.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn said on Late Night With Seth Meyers a few days after the wedding. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

The Gaslit actor shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 30, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 28, with his second ex-wife, House of Cards actress Robin Wright. He was also married to Madonna for four years until 1989.