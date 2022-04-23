Olivia Munn's New Pics Of John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm Are Too Cute To Handle

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

No joke—John Mulaney and Malcolm are the cutest daddy son duo.

Olivia Munn took to her Instagram Stories on April 22 sharing adorable new pics of her partner and their 5-month-old son on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo.

In one heartwarming snap, the Saturday Night Live alum is seen holding up Malcom in the air. In another, the parents pose with pals comedian Dan Levy and Rachel Specter and their 5-month-old daughter Penny.

Olivia, 41, and John—whose relationship was made public last May following the the 39-year-old comedian's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their first child together on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving.

Last month, the couple celebrated Malcom turning four years old, posting several photos of themselves with their newborn on Instagram.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," Olivia wrote on Instagram on March 24. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."