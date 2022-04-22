Exclusive

Where Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz Say Their Friendship Stands After He Hangs With Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz updated E! News on the status of the friendship after their falling out over Randall Emmett. Get the latest details below.

Who ordered a shot of awkward?

On April 21, several of the stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules attended the grand opening of boss Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump à Paris restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Among the guests were Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz, who remains good friends with Lala's ex, producer Randall Emmett. Though Lala and Tom were formerly friends, she recently said she dropped him over his ties to Randall.

Tom admitted to E! News that things between the two are, well, weird. "I love Lala. I have nothing but good things to say about her. So there's no hard feelings. I know she's going through a lot," he said. "So, I'm saying to give her some space. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. It's  kind of awkward. I don't really know what to say."

Tom said that Randall is his "buddy" and that the two play poker and pickleball together. Tom quickly added that he also has "a lot of respect for Lala."

But Lala had a different take. Asked if she currently has any relationship with Tom, she said, "No."

She addressed her falling out with Tom on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month. Lala said she "cut him out" because he hangs out with Randall.

"I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,'" she told host Andy Cohen, "but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."

Tom's ex, Katie Maloney, has expressed support for Lala over her stance. Katie recently told E! News that this was kind of like Lala's "M.O.," adding, "She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn't want him in her life, and I can't fault her for that."

Even Lisa may find herself on Lala's bad list if she doesn't follow the rules. At the restaurant opening, when asked if Lisa also has a relationship with Randall, Lala responded, "That, I don't know. I hope not, for her sake."

Lala and Randall Time broke up in October following a three-year engagement and seven months after she gave birth to their first child together, daughter Ocean.

Lala later accused her ex of cheating on her with "many" people, while Randall spoke about the split saying that both he and Lala made "mistakes."

For now, Lala seems happy to be on the other side of the split. "I'm just living," she told E! News. "I'm living my best life right now. I'm having a lot of fun and keeping everything positive."

When asked if she's dating again, Lala said, "No, but I'm talking to people," later clarifying, "Men."

She said she is looking for a man who's "tall, dark and handsome. And nice, kind of genuine and truthful and honest."

