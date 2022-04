2022 Latin American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Talks Encanto & Lin-Manuel Miranda at Oscars 2022

The night that celebrates a year of Latin music is here!

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are taking place on April 21 as Latin stars from Bad Bunny to Becky G strutted into the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Los Vegas. The 7th annual award show—co-hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente—is being broadcast to fans on Telemundo and Peacock.

"In the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in popularity for Latin music that has pushed it mainstream, so we are thrilled to take the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and give our worldwide audience a first-rate production to showcase their favorite artists," Ronald Day, the President of Entertainment and Content for Telemundo said in a statement.

Nominees for the award show were announced in March and showed that Bad Bunny led the list with 10 total nominations. He stood out at last year's ceremony when he scooped up five prizes, including Album of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed the "Yo Perreo Sola" singer with 8 total nominations.