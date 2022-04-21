Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash in Miami After Poolside Reunion

Scott Disick's latest reunion could make some waves.
On April 20, The Kardashians star headed to the Setai Hotel as he celebrated friend David Einhorn's birthday. But when he visited the resort's pool, Scott was able to catch up with a familiar face. According to photos obtained by E! News, Lord Disick enjoyed some fun in the sun with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.
"The two of them talked together the entire time," an eyewitness told E! News. "Scott was very animated while talking and she leaned forward towards Scott appearing very interested in the conversation."
Before rumors start, however, a source close to Scott told E! News they are friends who have known each other a long time.
"They know a lot of the same people and go way back," the source said. "She was there, he was there and they connected and caught up."
At the same time, Larsa has had quite the history with the Kardashian family. While the Bravo star used to be good friends with Kim Kardashian, reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media.
During a February episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa suggested that Kanye West had an impact on her relationship with Kim.
"I don't even know what happened," Larsa said in a confessional. "I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship."
"I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever," Larsa added. "That's kind of what happened."
But during a recent appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Larsa said things have improved and she's in "a really good place" with Kim.
Scott's outing with Larsa comes after the Talentless designer attended the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians with rumored girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson on April 7.
Days later he also seemingly reacted to the news that his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie was engaged when he shared a photo of himself on a boat with the caption, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." (As in the 2007 movie about a man named Charlie—played by Dane Cook—who saw every girl he dated get engaged to their next boyfriend.)
There's always something to keep up when it comes to this crew.