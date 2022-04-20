What Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Watched to Prep for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi like to binge watch just like the rest of us!

To prepare for their roles in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen became a couple of Star Wars couch potatoes.

"I watched them from start to finish," McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. "All nine movies. Just to get back in that world."

And it seems that this rewatch allowed McGregor, who reprises his role as Obi-Wan from Episodes I-III, to experience the prequel films for the first time in decades.

"It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn't seen them since they came out," he said. "It was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out."

Christensen, who steps back under the Dark Vader mask for the series, premiering May 27, one-upped McGregor. "I went back and rewatched all the films and I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels," Christensen told the publication.