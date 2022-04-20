Nikki Glaser Almost Recast Her Own Mom on New E! Reality Show (Yes, Really!)

Mama drama? Not so fast.
Nikki Glaser will soon introduce her family and friends to the world when her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, premieres on May 1. And now the comedian reveals that one of her parents almost didn't make it on the show.
Nikki says her dad, EJ, and mom, Julie, originally said "Let's do it, I'm down!" when she told them about the show. "And then when the cameras came my mom tried to bail because she was like, ‘Our house is messy and dah, dah, dah,'" Nikki exclusively told E! News. "I was like I literally haven't even cleaned my room, I'm leaving it a mess. Just be OK with who you are."
Nikki continued about her mom, "I literally threatened, ‘You know what would be funny? You don't have to do the show.' She goes, ‘I'm doing it for you,' and I go, ‘Don't do it for me, this is a great opportunity for you. I don't want you to do anything for me.' And I said honestly if you don't wanna do it we will recast you, I think it'll be a hilarious thing to do. We'll just audition someone to play you and then that was what made her go, ‘Well, I don't want that. I don't want your dad having a fake wife.' So she agreed to it and then she ended up loving it."
"I was serious too," Nikki added with a laugh. "I was like, 'That would be funny, we could make it work. We don't need you. I want you, but I don't need you.' I didn't want my family to do this because they're we're just doing it for Nikki. I wanted them to truly do it because they wanted to do it and in the end they really did and I'm so happy how they came across on the show."
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? will chronicle Nikki's move home to St. Louis during the coronavirus pandemic.
As for why she's doing this series, the F-Boy Island host thinks now is the perfect time for a docuseries about her life.
"I always wanted to be on The Real World when I was in high school, college. I really thought I would be great on that show but I never auditioned for it because I didn't want to become famous through a reality show. I wanted to make it from talent," she shared. "For me, it was always like my first dream really, like I would love to be myself on TV. I feel like that would be the best job because you don't have to write anything or prepare, you just get to live.
"I'm really glad that I didn't have a reality show in my 20s or before now because I would have gotten drunk and embarrassed myself and, although that would have been very entertaining, it would have been hard for me to see. I could only have a reality show now because I actually am OK with myself and people seeing like the flaws and everything. It's perfect timing."
Don't miss the premiere of Nikki's show Sunday, May 1, at 10 p.m. on E!.