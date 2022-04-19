Exclusive

The RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin teases season 12 reunion drama, how Teresa Giudice fared post-emergency surgery and more. Get the exclusive details.

By Brett Malec Apr 19, 2022 3:14 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyExclusivesBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesAndy CohenNBCU
Watch: RHONJ Exclusive: Teresa Giudice THROWS Drinks at Margaret

Even post-op, Teresa Giudice is still the feistiest New Jersey gal on TV.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had emergency surgery to remove her appendix just days before filming the RHONJ season 12 reunion, but don't expect the Bravo OG to be any less confrontational when the dramatic episodes air.

"I don't think anything could hold Teresa Giudice down," her co-star Jennifer Aydin told E! News exclusively, adding, "Not even a surgery!"

Jen added that "it's safe to say that all of us kind of go at it" during the reunion. "There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional," she explained. "Andy [Cohen] was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up' or just like ‘one at a time!'"

Jen will rehash her drama with Margaret Josephs, who revealed on the season premiere that Jen's husband, Bill Aydin, cheated on her years ago. However, it sounds like they've gotten to a better place since the affair bombshell.

photos
The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

"I know Margaret was really remorseful for what she did and, at the end of the day, I'm happy that she can feel that way," Jen admitted. "I don't want to hold on to any negative energy in my life. That doesn't just affect my family, that affects me. It's not the type of person that I am, so I'm willing to forgive and move forward. Not forget, I'll probably be on guard and trust is something that comes with time. But I'm glad we were able to at least talk about our feelings at the reunion. Maybe screaming at times."

Cohen will also put Bill in the hot seat when the Househusbands join the reunion.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"Bill is a champ, OK, and there was part of him that knew it was important for me to share the story," Jen revealed. "He was put on the spot and he filmed all season for me—as awkward and as uncomfortable as it was. People were thinking that he wasn't team Jen or that he wasn't being supportive of his wife, but I literally acknowledged this big secret and then I expected him to show up for it. And it's not easy for everybody like it is for me, so I had to respect that."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Jen continued, "Bill is just such a supportive husband that I just think that he's amazing. He's amazing and I'm really lucky to have him and I wouldn't be with anybody that I didn't trust. I wouldn't be with anybody that didn't treat me well and Bill treats me like a queen. Listen, we spoke about it and now we're done with it and we could close that chapter of our lives."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to preview a few of the glittering RHONJ reunion looks.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Melissa Gorga

Dress: Bronx and Banco, shoes: Schutz, hair: Nathan Juergensen, makeup: Kasey Adam Spickard

Bravo
Margaret Josephs

Dress: Jovani, shoes: Tom Ford: jewelry: Nicole Rose and Jennifer Miller, hair: Julius Michael, makeup: George Miguel

Bravo
Teresa Giudice

Jumpsuit: Jovani from NYC Glamour Couture, shoes: Aquazzura, jewelry: Jewels by Teresa, hair: Lina Kidis, makeup: Priscilla DiStasio

To see the rest of the RHONJ cast's season 12 reunion looks, head to Bravo Insider.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Share Newborn Son Has Died

2

Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship

3
Exclusive

Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

4

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Clarifies Rumors About Her Pregnancy

5
Exclusive

Melissa Rivers Reveals How Her Son Takes After Late Mom Joan Rivers

Latest News

Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Spotted Hand-in-Hand During London Outing

Exclusive

Simone Biles Spills Secrets on Wedding Date and "Exciting" Guest List

Exclusive

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger Share What Hollywood's Really Like

Kaley Cuoco Recalls the "Incredible" Moment Sharon Stone Slapped Her

Jessica Simpson Says Maxwell and BFF North West Will Change the World

Exclusive

Revolve Addresses Accusations Comparing Coachella Party to Fyre Fest