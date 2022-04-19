Why Kaley Cuoco Was Okay With Sharon Stone Slapping Her Around on Flight Attendant Set

Watch : Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Sharon Stone is all about the element of surprise.

Kaley Cuoco learned this firsthand after casting the actress to play her mother in her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. In the series, the two have a fraught relationship, with Kaley telling the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience on April 19 about one particular disagreement they filmed: "It's very emotional and there's a lot of crying and a lot of this and that."

Just before the cameras started rolling, Sharon asked Kaley if she could touch her face and she agreed to a gentle caress—but not what came next. "She whacks me," Kaley exclaimed. "Like, for real."

Kaley remembers the room going silent, saying, "No one moves. No one makes a sound. No one knows, 'Is Kaley happy? Did she tell Sharon to slap her?'"

Sharon turned to Kaley and told her that it wasn't her intention to cause harm, but "it felt right for the scene." And Kaley agreed that it was an "incredible" take.