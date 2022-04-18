Loft Sitewide Sale Extended: Score 50% Off Your Purchase

Stock up on wardrobe staples while saving big!

By Emily Spain Apr 18, 2022 8:29 PMTags
If you have a case of the Mondays, we suggest heading over to Loft to treat yourself to some new clothes!

Until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, you can score 50% off your purchase with code: YAY at the fashion retailer. Whether you're in need of dresses and shorts for the warm weather or flattering pants and blazers fit for the office, now is a great time to stock up and save big.

Since there are so many great deals to be had at Loft right now, we did some digging and rounded up 13 wardrobe staples that should be in your cart. Scroll below to check out our picks!

Windsor 84% Off Deals: Shop These 18 Looks Starting at Just $2

Emory Shorts

With temperatures rising, it's a good idea to stock up on these super soft, lightweight shorts. The best part? They have an elastic drawstring waistband.

$50
$25
Loft

Lacy Ruffle Blouse

Whether you have brunch or a Zoom meeting on the calendar, this ruffle blouse will help you dress to impress.

$65
$32
Loft

Daisy High Rise Kick Crop Jeans In Light Grey Wash

These embroidered jeans will add a touch of fun to any outfit.

$90
$45
Loft

Floral Ruffle Tie Neck Dress

We love how you can dress this ruffled silhouette up or down depending on the occasion.

$90
$45
Loft

Perfect Tank

The name does not lie! You can rock this perfect tank on its own or use it to layer. Plus, it comes in 10 versatile hues!

$25
$13
Loft

Modern Blazer

Headed back to the office? Make sure to add this chic blazer to your cart. It also comes in petite sizing!

$140
$70
Loft

Floral Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Pocket Dress

This floral midi dress screams spring! It's a must for brunches, showers or to wear around town when you want to feel put together. 

$110
$55
Loft

Button Pocket Slim Pants

Whether you have to go into the office or have a formal event, these slimming pants will pair nicely with a blouse, blazer or sweater.

$80
$40
Loft

Monroe Chino Shorts With 6 Inch Inseam

Available in ten summer-ready colors, these chino shorts will help you stay cool and stylish when it gets hot.

$50
$25
Loft

Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress

This is the kind of dress you'll want to shamelessly wear on-repeat all season long.

$100
$50
Loft

Lou & Grey St. Tropez Cozy Cotton Sweatshirt

After a long day, there's nothing better than changing into a coordinating sweatshirt and short set.

$70
$35
Loft

Scalloped Pointelle V-Neck Cardigan

This darling cardigan is a must for breezy spring days.

$60
$30
Loft

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Hannah Ann Sluss' festival must-haves!

