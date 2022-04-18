Katie Maloney Weighs In on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Not once in Vanderpump Rules' nearly decade-long run has Katie Maloney been single—until now.

The Bravo series has yet to be renewed for another season, but Katie, who recently filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz, made quite the case for one during an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 Neon Carnival sponsored by DIRECTV.

"Navigating this single life would be really interesting on the show," she said. "And it's sort of the case for other people on the show as well. James [Kennedy] has been single before, Lala [Kent] has been single before, but there's just been a lot happening at once," Katie added, referencing her co-stars' recent breakups from Raquel Leviss and Randall Emmett, respectively. "So I think all of that combined at the same time would be an interesting time."

That, and "reminiscent of earlier seasons," Katie noted. "We're going back to a time where there's more single people than there are couples, which is wild, because before it was everyone moving in the direction of settling down and now it's like everyone's starting over."