Cardi B and Offset Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy and Reveal His Unique Name

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

For Cardi B, parenthood changed her life—but not necessarily her sense of self. The Bodak Yellow performer said she was determined to seep working hard and follower her dreams. At the same time, she had a child to look out for and have as some extra motivation.

"I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I'm still a great mom," Cardi told Vogue in December 2019. "All the time I'm thinking about my kid. I'm shaking my ass, but at the same time I'm doing business, I'm on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid's trust."