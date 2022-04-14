See Which Former Star of The Flash is Joining Season 3 of The Witcher

The Witcher is diversifying its army.
Robbie Amell, the star of Prime Video's Upload and former favorite on The Flash, has joined the cast for season three of the medieval saga, E! News can exclusively reveal.
Amell will play Gallatin, a "born fighter" who "leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin's loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power," according to Netflix.
The Witcher—which stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra—recently began production on its third season.
Amell will be joined by season three newcomers Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.
Zhang, who made her on-screen debut in Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings, will play Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, whose "archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent—those that cross her, do so at their peril," said the streamer.
Skinner, best known for playing the dashing younger version of Colin Firth's character Harry in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, will portray Prince Radovid.
"Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence," said Netflix. "With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it's all games until someone gets hurt."
Don't let Radovid near the swords.
Elwin, seen on the British sitcom Bloods, plays Mistle, "a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves—and sometimes the poor."
Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski—which was then turned into a hugely popular video game franchise—the third season of The Witcher will focus on The Time of Contempt, the second novel in the original Witcher series.
Fans can expect to see Geralt (Cavill) taking Ciri (Allan) into hiding, attempting to protect his family from outside forces. They are led to the fortress of Aretuza by Yennefer (Chalotra), where she hopes to learn more about Ciri's powers.
The third season of The Witcher does not have a release date yet, but these new cast additions makes us think it will be well worth the wait.