Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes Is Her Adorable Stylist in Sweet Photo

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has a bold, new stylist in her life: her 15-month-old son, Rhodes! Check out the comfy, casual look he created for his mom.

It looks like Emma Roberts' son Rhodes is following in his mom's creative footsteps!  

On April 13, the American Horror Story star, 31, posted a collection of photos on Instagram in which she's sporting a colorful, comfy-casual ensemble that was put together by her 15-month-old son and his pal Henry

In the images, Emma can be seen smiling while rocking a yellow tie-dye sweatshirt, Puma slides and what appear to be pink ombré sweatpants. Knowing the power of a good accessory, the fashionable young duo completed Emma's look with a pair of Celine sunglasses—upside-down, of course. 

"Thank you for styling me boys," Emma captioned the sweet post. "Best day with Henry and Rhodes." 

And it looks like Emma's friends were supportive of her new style squad. Lily Kershaw commented with a collection of heart-eyed emojis, and Gracie McGraw—daughter of country music icons Faith Hill and Tim McGraw—added, "Cuties!!!!!" 

The Holidate actress welcomed her fashion-forward son in December 2020; his dad is her ex Garrett Hedlund

This isn't the first time Rhodes has showed off his style sense—and sometimes, he and Mom even wow in coordinated looks. Shortly after his birth in January 2021, Emma posted a sweet snapshot of the mom-and-son duo wearing matching orange outfits together on Instagram.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she captioned the post. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

In December 2021, the actress commemorated her son's rodeo-themed 1st birthday by sharing a heartwarming photo of the pair playing together on the couch.  

"Frosting in my hair and @thebeatbuds stuck in my head. Loved every second of it," she captioned the sweet post. "I love you Rhodes." 

