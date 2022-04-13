Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her Stance on Dating After Divorcing Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson remains on top—just not of her dating game!
More than three years after finalizing her divorce from Hank Baskett, the former Girls Next Door star remains single. But instead of being focused on finding a new man, the 36-year-old has a few other priorities.
"I don't really focus on dating," Kendra exclusively told E! News while support the Los Angeles Mission's annual Easter event on April 12. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."
Kendra is also focused on growing as a real estate agent and kicking off season two of Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+.
She assures fans her fame didn't make her career as a realtor any easier. Instead, she said she had to "really buckle down and really learn the ins and outs" of the business.
"I'm here for a whole new experience in life," Kendra proclaimed. "I'm here to grow, do bigger, better things. If someone out there wants to match me on that purpose, then let's go, but it's really hard to find that in LA. I'm not out looking for a man. I'm really here to just focus on becoming a better person and just really focus on how to make myself smile before someone else."
Before Easter Sunday on April 17, Kendra brought smiles to local residents in need of support during the Los Angeles Mission's annual event. Paying it forward and partnering with charities is an activity Kendra hopes to pass on to her children Hank Jr., 12, and Alijah, 7.
"I try to bring and involve my kids with these amazing charity events to show them that there's other things that are going on around the world," she said. "It's important to think outside the bubble...It's a beautiful thing to expand your mind and to try to make a positive impact."
And while giving back is an important conversation Kendra is having with her kids, there's another type of chat about to happen with her son. As he enters the pre-teen years, Hank Jr. is starting to get some attention from his female peers.
As a result, Kendra is on top of her parenting game.
"Right now, my son doesn't have a problem with girls wanting, liking him and flirting? We're in that stage now where girls are starting to flirt with my son," she said. "I have to have those talks. I attempt to have certain talks now and make sure that everyone is happy and good."