The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

The Ultimatum finale premiered April 13 on Netflix, so we have to wonder: Who's together and who's not? Well, we have all the scoop!

Watch: Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Warning: contains spoilers from The Ultimatum.

Okay, well that was a lot.

Season one of Netflix's The Ultimatum has officially come to an end. And through the ups and downs, the happy and sad tears, and the multiple cowboy hats, we saw engagements, breakups and even a wedding. But that was then—where are the couples now? The answer may not be what you're expecting.

The Ultimatum season one followed six couples—Madlyn Ballatori and Colby KissingerAlexis Maloney and Hunter ParrShanique Imari and Randall GriffinNate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds, April Marie and Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams and Zay Wilson—on the verge of marriage, but one wasn't ready yet. The partner with wedding fever issued an ultimatum, and in eight weeks, the couples had to decide whether they would commit to marriage or move on—potentially with someone else on the show!

Throughout the season, we saw Hunter and Nate proposing to Alexis and Lauren, respectively; Madlyn and Colby getting married on the spot; Randall and Shanique getting engaged, and Jake breaking up with April before confessing his feelings for Rae.

So, where are they now? Scroll through to find out. 

The Ultimatum is available to stream now on Netflix.

Netflix
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger: Married

Last time we saw Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, the pair said, "I do." Now, in a recent E! News interview, Madlyn revealed that she is pregnant. 

"We are having a baby in a month," she said. "I'm 35 weeks pregnant. We're taking on life together. We couldn't be happier."

Netflix
Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr: Engaged

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are as happy as can be! 

"We're full steam ahead with wedding planning," Hunter told E! News. "We're getting married this summer. We've been dying to share everything with everybody, so we're very excited to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag and celebrate properly."

Netflix
Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin: Together

Even though Shanique Imari revealed that the pair broke up for six months after Randall Griffin's proposal, these two love birds are still going strong. 

"We are still together," Shanique told E! News. "I'm just working in a different location so [we're] not in the same city together, but we're definitely still working on our relationship and working toward that."

She also added that there's "no date in the books yet" for the wedding.

Netflix
Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds: Engaged

Even though some cast members viewed Nate Ruggles' proposal to Lauren Pounds as fake (yikes), during the reunion, the pair revealed that they are still engaged.

 

Netflix
April Marie: In a Relationship

April Marie's time on the show may not have ended the way she wanted, but that doesn't mean she didn't get a happily ever after! 

The 23-year-old revealed to E! News that she is in a new relationship. 

"I am still in Austin, Texas. I decided to give [it] a try, and in the middle of that, Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April said. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."

 

Netflix
Jake Cunningham: Single

Although Jake Cunningham broke up with April to be with Rae Williams, during the reunion, the 26-year-old revealed that he is single.

Also, Jake and Rae never used the plane tickets he bought her, and tbh, we're kind of sad about it.

 

Netflix
Rae Williams: It's Complicated

Rae briefly "tried to fix things" with Zay Wilson, but it did not work out. 

But don't fret! Rae is moving on. Rae revealed during the reunion that she had a "casual" relationship with a woman. 

"I'm kinda figuring out myself and my sexuality," Rae explained.

Netflix
Zay Wilson: Single

A 4-1-1 to all the ladies: Zay is on the market! 

During the reunion, the 25-year-old from Austin, Texas, noted that he is now single and has not tried to date anyone since the show. 

"I've been trying to figure out what I actually want," Zay explained. "Just taking my time and taking it slow."

