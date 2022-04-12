Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says She Wants "Zero Contact" With Ex Randall Emmett

Watch : Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Talks Cheating Allegations

Lala Kent's No. 1 rule? No contact with her ex Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on the April 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that she and the film producer currently "parallel parent" their 13-month-old daughter, Ocean. "I'm trying to move to zero contact," Lala said. "We'll see how that goes."

She didn't elaborate on their current arrangement, but Lala previously revealed that she and Randall communicate exclusively through an app "and it has just to do with Ocean."

The idea that she wants to completely cut him off is in stark contrast to Randall's recent comments on Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, during which he said he's "optimistic" that he and Lala will get to a better place in the future.

The couple split in October 2021 after Lala called off their engagement. She's made several cheating allegations in the months since, in addition to accusing him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and Ocean while they were still living together.