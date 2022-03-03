Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Emmett Created a "Toxic Environment" for Her and Daughter Ocean

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Lala Kent is not holding back about life with ex fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star has shared new details about their final months together and the "toxic environment" she and their 11-month-old daughter, Ocean, allegedly endured. (Lala ended their engagement in October 2021, a decision that she's since attributed to him allegedly cheating on her with "many" women.)

On March 2, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder responded to an Instagram post from OneMomsBattle that dubbed Randall their "narcissist of the week" after he posted a photo of Ocean and his daughter Rylee, 8, who he shares with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

"Let's talk about it," Lala's comment began. "I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was."

She then accused the movie producer, 50, of starting a relationship with a 23-year-old in March 2021, the month Lala gave birth. "They 'traveled' together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand," Lala continued. "I thought he was working, because that's what he said he was doing."