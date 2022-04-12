See Which EDM Legend Represented Nevada on American Song Contest

An EDM legend turned the American Song Contest into a Vegas nightclub.
Before the glow sticks came out, however, results from the April 4 episode were revealed. Tennessee's Tyler Braden earned the jury's automatic semifinal spot last week, leaving three spots to be filled by the combined jury and fan vote.
Former R5 boy band member and Dancing With the Stars runner-up Riker Lynch, representing Colorado, was the first to punch his ticket. He was followed by Alabama's Ni/Co and Texas' Grant Knoche.
The results left Grammy-nominated songwriter Jewel on the sidelines, but two redemptions will come at the end of the qualifying rounds. So, all hope is not lost for the "Foolish Games" singer.
This week, it was Washington representative Allen Stone who won the jury vote and a spot in the semifinals. The Macklemore and Ryan Lewis collaborator stunned the audience with his performance of his original song "A Bit of Both."
One of the highlights of the night belonged to electronic music legend The Crystal Method, known for the ‘90s hits "Busy Child" and "Keep Hope Alive." Performing "Watch Me Now," with guest vocals from VAAAL and Koda, the Grammy-nominated pioneer represented Nevada and got the crowd moving, but it wasn't enough to secure an automatic bid to the semifinals.
The Crystal Method (a.k.a. Scott Kirkland) will need to rely on the fan vote if he wants to continue in the competition.
Massachusetts' own Jared Lee—who has opened for the likes of Train and Gavin DeGraw—impressed with a performance of his song "Shameless." He finished second in the jury vote, so his fate hangs in the balance for another week.
Fans at home can cast their ballots for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting closes on Wednesday morning.
See if The Crystal Method lives to untz untz untz another day when the next three semifinal spots are revealed next week when American Song Contest airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
