RHONJ Preview: Get a First Look at Teresa Giudice Starting a Wild Food Fight

Watch : Teresa Giudice FED UP With Luis Ruelas Allegations

What is it with Teresa Giudice and tables?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star famously flipped one back in the show's inaugural season, and now, 13 years later, another piece of dining room furniture is facing her wrath.

As you can see in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of April 12's brand-new episode, Teresa is in Nashville, Tenn., this time around, enjoying what seems to be a pleasant dinner with her co-stars and their husbands. That is, until Margaret Josephs makes an innocuous comment about "knowing everybody," which sets Teresa off.

"You know everybody, Margaret! You talk to everybody," she says mockingly. "You talk to f--king Tom, Dick and Harry."

Everyone else at the table is confused, but Margaret acknowledges what she thinks the outburst is really about: Teresa believes Margaret "spread the rumors to the bloggers" about her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Bingo. "Yes," Teresa responds. "Every time we do have a major talk, something comes out. And who brings it out? Miss Margaret does."