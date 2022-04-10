Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married in Rock and Roll Wedding

Who's that walking "on the way down" the aisle? Why, it's none other than Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss!
The musician, 39, and WWE star, 30, officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 9, Ryan's rep confirmed to E! News. The event—which was lovingly described as a "self-deemed s--tshow" by Cabrera—saw the couple exchange their vows in front of friends and family at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, Calif., per People.
Prior to their wedding day, Ryan revealed his apprehensions about reading his vows in public, partially in fear of getting a little teary-eyed. "We were talking about doing our vows, and I was like, 'Maybe we should do it in private,'" he told the outlet. "I cry a lot! I can't help it. I'm that guy. It is what it is. I'm emotional, so it's going to be waterworks."
The "True" singer revealed that his vows came to him "in a dream," adding, "I was uncontrollably crying, but I was reading the vows, and I was like, 'Oh, that's good stuff!' So I woke up in the middle of the night and started jotting it down."
But that's not the only writing Ryan did for the ceremony. He also composed a song, titled "Worth It," which was not only played when he popped the question to Alexa at Walt Disney World in November 2020, but also when she walked down the aisle.
In fact, music was a common thread throughout the ceremony, as guests were asked to adhere to a very "golden" dress code: "what would Harry Styles do?"
Following the dreamy ceremony, the reception quickly transformed into a full-fledged rock concert with performances by some of Alexa's (real name Alexis Kaufman) favorite bands, including Yellowcard, Bowling For Soup, Hot Chelle Rae, We The Kings and NSYNC.
Re-posting a clip of Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone singing their hit "Bye Bye Bye" on her Instagram Story, Alexa wrote, "Yep! NSYNC performed at our wedding!" In another video, Alexa can be seen dancing along to the song's iconic choreography with the group.
According to Alexa, it's this lighthearted spontaneity and fun that makes her and Ryan's relationship so perfect.
"If I wanted to know what the rest of my life would look like every single day I would be with anyone else in the world but Ryan," she told People. "But I love not knowing, and I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best. I love our life together. We constantly make each other laugh, we constantly are having fun, and I'm just overall happier around this guy. We're already married."