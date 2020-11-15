Ryan Cabrera Is Engaged to WWE Star Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss are engaged, one year after they first met.
The 38-year-old singer and 29-year-old wrestler, who also goes by Alexis Kaufman and Lexi Kaufman, shared videos and a photo of his proposal, which took place in what appeared to be an empty, outdoor restaurant overlooking a lake, on their Instagrams. The two are currently vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida.
"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES [heart emoji] @ryancabrera," Bliss wrote, alongside a photo of her putting her hand over her mouth in disbelief as Cabrera kneeled before her.
"Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it's just the beginning!!!" she added.
"I am the luckiest man in the world, I'm going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!" wrote Cabrera. "The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!!"
"The best day I've ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date," he added. "...I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that's how I choose to live my life."
The two later celebrated with friends at an engagement after-party at a Disney hotel, as seen in videos posted on her Instagram Story. Cabrera lifted his fiancée in his arms as the group toasted the couple with Champagne.
Cabrera and Bliss met almost exactly one year ago at a show at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World.
"So glad we decided to be in each other's lives," the WWE star wrote on Instagram last week. "My best friend who was super patient with me & turned into the love of my life. Happy 1 year of knowing me! Hahaha 'it must be pretty entertaining hanging out with me' @ryancabrera #meetaversary in 2 days I'll post something nicer on the day we actually hung out."
Cabrera previously dated The Hills star Audrina Patridge twice—once in 2010, when he also guest-starred on the original show, and again in 2018, when they rekindled their romance for a few months.
Bliss was previously engaged to fellow WWE star Murphy, aka Matthew Adams, according to multiple reports. They split in 2018.