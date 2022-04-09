Chris Brown Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Baby No. 3 With Diamond Brown

Watch : Chris Brown Posts Humble Brag of Daughter Dancing to "Gimme That"

It looks like Chris Brown is now a dad x3.

The singer appeared to confirm that he welcomed his third child, a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown, when he re-shared Diamond Brown's photo celebrating the baby girl's three-month birthday on April 7. Alongside a picture of the infant clad in a red Gucci onesie, Diamond wrote on Instagram, "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"

Brown—who is also dad to daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris—then shared the same picture on Instagram Story, adding five red heart emojis in the caption.

According to Diamond's previous post announcing the baby's birth, little Lovely was born on Jan. 7 at 4:40 a.m. The newborn arrived weighing 6 pounds, 9 inches and measured at 20 inches long.

"My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life," Diamond wrote in a note to her daughter on Jan. 8. "I promise to love and protect you always."