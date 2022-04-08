Watch Diane Kruger Call Out Norman Reedus for Impulse Buying a House Without Her Permission

Diane Kruger revealed that her fiancé Norman Reedus is a "mad midnight shopper." Keep scrolling to read how he managed to impulse buy a California home in the space of a few hours.

He's not married yet, but maybe Norman Reedus should listen to the wise words, "Happy wife, happy life."
 
During Diane Kruger's April 7 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star of the new Roku series Swimming with Sharks revealed how the Walking Dead alum—who she's been engaged to since last year—bought a house in California without her consent. 
 
"We drove by [the house], he was dropping me off at a table read actually for Swimming With Sharks, and you know, it was a Sunday—you know how those houses are open and you can just walk in," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We looked at it, it was pretty, but we live in New York."
 
Kruger, 45, got the surprise of a lifetime when she emerged from the table read and saw dozens of missed notifications from her fiancé.
 
"So, then he drops me off and I come out of my table read and there's like 50 messages that start with, ‘I love that house. I stayed another hour. What do you think?'" she recalled. "Next message, ‘Should we move to California? How bout we make an offer? You know what? I made an offer. We got the house.'"

When Kimmel asked if Reedus, 53, makes impulsive buys like this all the time, the Inglorious Basterds actress replied, "Yes. I call him like a mad midnight shopper because like the most obscure objects show up the next day—like weird balls to massage his feet, toothbrushes, a house, nine motorcycles."

Maybe he just wanted a new home for his family to enjoy? Kruger and Reedus share a 3-year-old daughter together. The actor is also father to son Mingus, 22, who he shares with model Helena Christensen.
 
Reedus popped the question to Kruger in August 2021, with a source telling E! News that the proposal happened "very privately" in Atlanta and "they are very excited to solidify their relationship."

