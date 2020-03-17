Go Inside Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' $8 Million Hollywood Mansion

Diane Krugerand Norman Reedus are setting up shop in the sunny hills of Hollywood.

According to Variety, the actor and actress recently picked up their newest piece of real estate in the trendy area of West Hollywood.

The residence, which they paid $8.5 million in cash for, is situated on the famous Laurel View drive and boasts an impressive 7,732 sq. ft. Despite the large amount of space there's only four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms, but, of course, there are other large rooms that include a studio space, gym and other spaces stars would desire.

In regards to their bedrooms, the couple no doubt bought the home because of the expansive views of the Los Angeles skyline. Thanks to its location on the hillside, the pair has unobstructed views of the sea to the bustling downtown area.

This is just one of the many properties the celebrities own. They spend a majority of their time in New York City with their infant daughter, but perhaps their new home will encourage them to spend some time on the west coast.