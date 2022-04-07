The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here to Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Necessary Realness: Reality or Me - "RHOBH" Edition

Are these Beverly Hills diamonds tough enough to weather their most dramatic season yet?

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 and the explosive trailer is more shocking than we could have imagined.

Returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke are joined by newcomer Diana Jenkins, who certainly makes a splash in the preview.

"I think you're a soulless person," Sutton tells Diana, who responds coldly, "You need a new villain? Here I am."

Friend-of (and Kyle's sister) Kathy Hilton is also back, but things are far from "Hunky Dory" between the siblings.

Lisa accuses Kathy, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."

Kyle tells her sister in tears, "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"

Garcelle also seems concerned for Erika amid her ongoing legal woes and divorce, as she says, "The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy."