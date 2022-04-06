Kim Kardashian and Van Jones Share How They Really Felt About Those Romance Rumors

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I know it was so weird," he said. "But I tell you being a big nerd, having all my guys from college calling thinking I was like the hero. I was like, ‘No, we're just working on trying to get people outta prison.' But it was a cool rumor."



Today, the pair remains close friends as Kim continues to work on legal reform and studies to become a lawyer of her own. Van has his law degree from Yale University.

During the chat, Kim also recalled the conversation she once had with her father Robert Kardashian about being an attorney.