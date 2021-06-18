Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Steamy Van Jones Dating Rumors

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Peaks & Pits During 14-Year Run on "KUWTK"

Does Kim Kardashian have a new flame on the horizon?

While her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West has made headlines with his rumored romance with Irina Shayk, Kim has shrugged it off—and has been posting plenty of thirst traps on Instagram. Yet, fans think Kim might be trying to catch a certain someone's eye with her hot girl summer bikini pics.

The aspiring lawyer's friendship with CNN host and mentor Van Jones has made waves, and led to questions of whether or not their relationship has turned romantic. On the June 17 part one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kim finally set the record straight.

"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" Kim said with a laugh.

Van previously gushed to Ellen DeGeneres that Kim is "going to be an unbelievable attorney" and is "already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."