NBA Star Kevin Love Shares the Pet Products Every Dog Owner Should Have

We interviewed Kevin Love because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winning NBA games is cool, but seeing your dog wag her tail is priceless.
When he's not on the basketball court scoring points for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love loves spending time with his four-legged friend, Vestry.
"My Vizsla, Vestry, is my number one companion, whether she's traveling to games alongside me or taking walks together when I'm home," he exclusively shared with E! News ahead of National Pet Day. "Whether it's on a walk, playing with a basketball, getting a treat or getting some rest, I love seeing her happy."
And because Vestry is a big Milk-Bone fan, the 5-time NBA All-Star couldn't resist partnering with the brand to celebrate their new birthday biscuits. Keep scrolling to read his picks for dogs and their happy owners.
The Foggy Dog Dog Bandanas
"Vestry often wears one of their tie-on bandanas, and we like their classic prints," Kevin said. "Plus, they're designed and made in the USA."
Milk-Bone Birthday Cake Biscuit Small Chewy Dog Treats
"These are Vestry's new favorite snacks," Kevin shared. "They are wholesome, tasty and crunchy dog treats that bring maximum joy to dogs of all sizes, and they are great for dog birthday gifts and parties." Plus, pet parents who sign up for the Birthday Club are automatically entered into a daily sweepstakes to win dog birthday swag.
Wild One Poop Bags
"We try to use sustainable products as often as we can," Kevin shared, "and always have these on hand for our walks."
Love Thy Beast Reversible Puffer Jacket
"Often traveling between Cleveland and New York City, Vestry is always wearing her coat, as winters can get cold in both cities," Kevin said.
Ouai Fur Bébé Shampoo
"Vestry doesn't need a bath often," Kevin confessed. "Maybe every few weeks because of her fur. But when she does, we normally use Ouai as [my fiancée] Kate Bock and I like how transparent they are with their ingredient list."
Delmar Smith Wonder Lead Leash
"The leash is made with a really stiff rope, which has been helpful when we were training Vestry as a puppy," Kevin shared.
NBA Authentic Indoor/Outdoor Basketball
Just call this the MVP of dog toys. "By far, this basketball is Vestry's favorite toy," Kevin said. "She loves it more than anything."
