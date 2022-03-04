Batman Gift Guide 2022: 27 Gifts For Fans Featuring New Collabs With Puma, Fossil & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Another year, another Batman — not that we're complaining of course. As DC Comics fans, we're always down to see new takes on the Caped Crusader. So in honor of the release of The Batman, we searched all over Gotham and beyond to find the best Batman gift ideas for fans to shop. Fortunately, there's no shortage of amazing merch out there right now.

For instance, Puma recently released their Puma x Batman Collection which features clothing, shoes and accessories inspired by the latest movie. The black Batman logo hoodie is one of our faves, but there's just something about the bold red women's hoodie that we're really drawn to.

Fossil also released a limited-edition The Batman collection featuring two very cool watches inspired by Batman and The Riddler, as well as jewelry and leather accessories.

Our favorite new releases come from EleVen by Venus Williams. Their Batman collection is full of trendy activewear pieces that'll make you want to jump into action. We're obsessed with the Victory Sports Bra and the Renegade set.

If you're a Batman fan, there's no shortage of things out there for you. We rounded up some of the best Batman gifts you can shop right now, check those out below.