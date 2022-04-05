2022 Grammys

Tory Lanez Arrested in Court for Violating Protective Order Involving Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was placed in handcuffs on April 4 for violating two protective orders after he made tweets towards Megan Thee Stallion back in February amid their ongoing felony assault case.

Tory Lanez was remanded into custody on Tuesday, April 5 for violating two types of stay-away orders connected to his former girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC News.
 
The spokesman told NBC News that the orders included a "temporary criminal restraining order" and a "discovery protective order." A judge set Tory's bail at $350,000 and his trial for the case has been set for September.
 
Following the hearing, Tory's attorney Shawn Holley told E! News in a statement, "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson's bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests."
 
In October 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after allegedly shooting the "Savage" rapper after a night out on July 12.

After Tory was charged, Megan was granted a protective order against him. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020. 

On July 15 of that year, Megan said on Instagram that she'd "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," adding that the police drove her to the hospital, where she underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.
 
That next month, Megan went on Instagram Live claiming that Tory was the person who fired the gun and caused her foot injuries. 
 
"Yes, this n---a Tory shot me," the Houston rapper alleged in an August 2020 video. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying." 

Following Megan's revelation, Tory denied the allegations and even proclaimed his innocence in an album titled DAYSTAR, which was released in September 2020.
 
During the April 5 hearing, a source inside the courtroom told E! News that Tory's attorney addressed alleged evidence that shows that there was more than one person's DNA on the firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting. Shawn said the evidence against her client was inconclusive and that Tory's DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun.
 
E! News has reached out to Megan's rep for comment, but they have nothing to share at this time.

