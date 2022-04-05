Leah McSweeney Tells All on Her Friendships With Rihanna and Julia Fox, Addiction, Recovery and More

Watch : RHONY's Leah McSweeney on Rock Bottoms, Recovery & Rihanna

Leah McSweeney is an open book.

In her new memoir Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time (out everywhere today, April 5), The Real Housewives of New York City star opens up about everything from her teenage years battling drug and alcohol addiction, to getting sober, starting her clothing company Married to the Mob and starring on Bravo's super successful reality series.

Now, the mother of one is getting brutally honest about the process of telling her story (plus, dishing on her friendships with Rihanna and Julia Fox).

Read on for E! News' exclusive interview with Leah McSweeney.

E! NEWS: Was writing the book harder or scarier than you expected?

LM: All of that, yes. It was definitely harder than I thought and also what surprised me is the journey that writing the book actually took me on with myself. I learned more about myself by recounting my life and retelling my life and it brought me to a really better place than I was in when I started writing the book.