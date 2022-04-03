2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

See photos of Rihanna's latest maternity styles. The singer is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first baby.

By Corinne Heller Apr 03, 2022 9:24 PMTags
FashionPregnanciesRihanna
Mama-to-be Rihanna is pretty in pink again!

The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.

Rihanna has sported a number of daring looks in public since revealing she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's first baby in a stylish media photo shoot in late January, during which she also sported a bright pink outfit. Many fans have celebrated RiRi's fashion-forward maternity style.

Last month, after the singer stepped out in a black leather jacket and matching mini skirt and thigh-high boots, Kim Kardashian commented on Instagram, "OMGGGGGG," along with several fire emojis. The reality star added, "@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever."

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

See photos of Rihanna's maternity style:

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

