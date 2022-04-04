Billie Eilish Honors Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 Grammys Performance

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Taylor Hawkins' presence was felt at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer at the ceremony, appearing onstage to perform her song "Happier Than Ever" in a shirt with Hawkins' face. As she rounded out her performance with her brother, Grammy nominee Finneas, by her side, she tugged the shirt as a reminder of Hawkins' death.

Hawkins abruptly passed at the age of 50 on March 25. The drummer was staying at a hotel in Chapinero, a locality of the Colombian capital of Bogota, at the time of his passing. According to a statement, Colombian authorities are currently investigating the circumstances to "achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death" of the musician. They also stated that a toxicological test indicated that Hawkins had numerous substances in his system, but they're unable to confirm the cause of death.

The Foo Fighters—made up of Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee—were set to perform at the 2022 Grammys but canceled all upcoming appearances, including their South American tour.