Aerie Weekend Sale: Score 40% Off Leggings, Tees, Sports Bras & More

Save big while stocking up on wardrobe basics!

By Emily Spain Apr 02, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Aerie Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who's in the mood to save big? Because we sure are!

This weekend at Aerie, you can score 40% off clearance, leggings, t-shirts and sports bras, plus when you buy one bikini top or bikini bottom, you'll get one for $10. If your wardrobe is lacking, this is the perfect time to stock up on spring-ready styles.

From floral activewear and cropped tees to bike shorts and Instagram-worthy swimsuits, we rounded up the 10 best deals from Aerie's weekend sale that we think you'll like, too.

read
Gilt/E! Flash Sale: Last Day to Save Up to 70% On Spring Cleaning Essentials

OFFLINE Ribbed Bike Short

Every spring wardrobe should have a few bike shorts in it! This pair is made with the most comfortable material.

$35
$21
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie OG Groove Crop Tee

Baby doll tees are back and better than ever! Thankfully, this one comes in eight different colors, so you can have one for every day of the week.

$35
$21
Aerie

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra High Waisted Slit Flare Legging

Flare leggings aren't going anywhere! If you don't already own a pair, this is your sign to treat yourself.

$35
$33
Aerie

Aerie Triangle Bikini Top

With summer around the corner, it's time to load up on new bikinis. This floral print style is a must!

$35
$21
Aerie

Aerie Weekend Ruffle Mini Skirt

For the days that you can't stand the thought of pants, this mini skirt will come in handy. Plus, it's made with comfortable cotton to keep you cool when temperatures rise.

$45
$27
Aerie

Werk & Play Denim Shortalls

These denim shortalls are so cute! Pair them with a tee underneath or use them as a beach cover-up.

$50
$30
Aerie

Aerie Wild Side Lace Padded Plunge Bralette

Who wants to wear a wired bra when it's hot out? Definitely not us. This padded lace bralette is a great alternative support system for the girls when it gets warm.

$40
$24
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Longline Racerback Sports Bra

Looking for motivation to work out? Sometimes treating yourself to a cute new sports bra is all it takes.

$35
$17
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Colorblock Legging

These colorblock leggings will have you looking and feeling cute AF at the gym.

$55
$41
Aerie

Basic Crew Neck T-Shirt

Take advantage of this sale by stocking up on basic tees! They're only $12 and you'll get so much use out of them.

$20
$12
Aerie

Aerie Jacquard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom

We are definitely adding this bikini top and bottom to our cart.

$35
$21
Aerie
$40
$24 Top
Aerie

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Lala Kent's affordable home finds!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

4

Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

5

Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

Latest News

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022 Last Day: Save 50% on Lancome & More

J.Crew Big Spring Event Sale: 15 Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 86% Off

The Tinted Moisturizer I Can’t Live Without Is Finally on Sale

Aerie Weekend Sale: Score 40% Off Leggings, Tees, Sports Bras & More

See the Cast of The Offer vs. the Real Godfather Players

Do You Know These Taylor Swift Facts All Too Well? Test Your Knowledge

15 Healthy Snacks to Stock Up on This Spring