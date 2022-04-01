Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

Kendall Jenner is determined to protect her toes from public scrutiny, but her Keeping Up With the Kardashians family couldn't help but compliment her feet in her latest Instagram post.

By Steven Vargas Apr 01, 2022 11:53 PMTags
Kris JennerKendall JennerKylie JennerCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner is one step ahead of the "toe comments."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos of herself posing in a parking garage, wearing a multicolored dress and black platform flip flops. With all 10 toes out for the public to see, Kendall warned in the caption, "i'm blocking all toe comments."

Although she wanted her little piggies respected, her family couldn't resist commenting anyways.

Kylie Jenner commented, "I love them" alongside two foot emojis. Khloé Kardashian couldn't help herself either, writing, "Hahahaha even from me??"

Khloé had her eye on one specific toe, commenting, "I love your big ass toe."

Only her mother Kris Jenner kept her daughter's foot out of her mouth, simply supporting by writing, "God I love you."

When Kendall isn't locking her feet away from the comment section, she is using them to walk the red carpet. The 26 year old attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27 in custom Balenciaga, pairing a bold black dress with Balenciaga sunglasses.

photos
Career Advice From Kendall Kenner, Selena Gomez and More

She reunited with BFF Hailey Bieber at the event, after they went on a double date with their respective partners Devin Booker and Justin Bieber the week prior. The quartet was spotted having a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on March 20.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

Kendall has kept busy in the past 24 hours, posting videos from Tyler, the Creator's concert on her Instagram Story and prepping for the launch of her latest cosmetic collaboration with Kylie, KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0, on April 6.

Keep reading to see more of Kendall's street style that will sweep you off your feet.

Rachpoot / BACKGRID
Break a Sweat

While heading to Pilates with close friend Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner carries a Takeya water bottle. 

Courtesy of Alo via Mega Agency |
Workout Pro

Kendall looked cool after pilates class in a cropped navy sweater and shiny, high-waisted Alo Yoga leggings.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Swaddle Style

Who says you can't have fun with outerwear? Kendall's Balenciaga coat wraps around the model's body for extra warmth. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Seriously Striped

The leggy lady steps out in an eye-catching, striped jumpsuit while in New York. 

Robert O'neil / Splash News
Flower Power

The model is spotted in a sheer, floral top and one of her signature fanny packs while out and about in New York. 

NIGNY / Splash News
Casual Vibes

Kendall looks every bit the off duty model in this laid-back white button down and jean combo. 

Splash News
Playful Playsuit

The beauty looks effortlessly cool in a floral, one-shoulder Zimmerman playsuit. 

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Perfect Prints

Perfectly mixing and matching pastel prints and a pink purse.

Max Lopes / GEVA / BACKGRID
Keeping it Casual

The oldest Jenner sister is spotted in a casual look while filling up her tank in Beverly Hills.

J. Webber / Splash News
Vintage Vibes

The brunette beauty channels the '90s in a Chanel fanny pack while shopping in New York. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Parisian Daydream

The leggy lady is spotted in a a black beret and bold lip while on the set of a photo shoot. 

Splash News
Pinstripe Perfection

The model fearlessly rocks a pinstripe suit while out and about in New York.

Timur Emek/GC Images
Off Duty Style

Kendall steps out in white mod boots ahead of the Versace Fashion Show in Milan. 

AKM-GSI
Kendall Jenner

Mellow yellow! The top model is seen filming scenes in Agoura Hills. 

Neil Warner / Splash News
Scene Stealer

Back in black! The leading lady is spotted wearing a Dior coat while out and about in Paris. 

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Fashionista

The top model is seen wearing a Gucci sweatshirt while leaving her hotel in France. 

Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com
Lady in Red

The top model is all smiles in a red jacket, lace up pants and white adidas while out and about in London. 

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Urban Cowgirl

The leggy lady is spotted heading to the Alexander Wang show in New York.

Jackson Lee / Splash News
All Eyes on Her

The model is spotted wearing a 2Pac t-shirt and Stuart Weitzman boots while heading to a Fendi party in New York.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Pretty in Pink

The leggy lady is seen wearing a Chanel suit and nude Manolo Blahnik heels as she heads to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York.

Allan Bregg / Splash News
Back to Black

The top model was spotted wearing vans sneakers and a puffy black jacket while out and about in New York. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Casual Cool

Kendall is seen rocking an all white track suite while making her way through LAX. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model is spotted wearing leather pants and a denim jacket in Paris. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Paris Posh

The top model steps out wearing a black leather pants and a fur coat in Paris. 

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
Sporty Chic

The brunette model turns heads in a turtleneck and sweatpants while leaving a studio in Los Angeles.

JosiahW / AKM-GSI
Gold Glam

The top model turns heads in a gold jacket and black leather pants while out and about in New York City.

Photographer Group / Splash News
Model Behavior

The leggy lady is spotted leaving The Nice Guy in a slip dress and satin duster after ringing in the New Year.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Denim Dream

The leggy lady is spotted making her way through JFK Airport wearing a denim jacket and velvet pants.

Elite Images/AKM-GSI
Gorgeous in Gold

The top model shows off her unique style while shopping in West Hollywood. 

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Casual Cool

Kendall is spotted wearing high waisted jeans and a beige sweater while out and about in Los Angeles.

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Street Style

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

4

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

5

Machine Gun Kelly Sheds Light on Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

Breaking

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Andy Cohen Wins Cutest April Fools' Joke With Cute Instagram Pic

15 Things to Bring Out Your Inner Child

Tim Allen's Daughter to Join Him on the Santa Clause Series

Grammys 2022: See Where BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and More Stars Are Sitting

Inside the 2022 Grammys Gift Bag With Over 60 Envy-Inducing Gifts