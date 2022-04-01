The MixtapE! Roundup: All of the New Music You Should Be Listening to in 2022

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

We're less than halfway through 2022, but the year has already proved to be a landmark one for new music.

Artists of all genres, from K-pop to country and everything in between, continue to outdo themselves each week. As such, new music Fridays have turned into a must for pop culture fanatics. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, E! does. Each week, The MixtapE! rounds up a playlist's worth of new songs so you don't have to go searching. Now, ahead of the 2022 Grammys, we're looking back at all of the year's biggest drops.