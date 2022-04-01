Harry Styles Sets the Record Straight on Rumors About New Song "As It Was"

Watch : Why Harry Styles Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life

Harry Styles isn't holding back on speculation surrounding his new music.



During an April 1 appearance on Heart Breakfast, the 28-year-old heartthrob revealed that it was the voice of his 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston—daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston—at the beginning of his newly released single "As It Was."



"it's my goddaughter at the start of the song," he told hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. "That streak of calling me every night before bed and I missed it once and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me about it. And then I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the start of the song, and it just kind of stuck. I loved it."



On the track, Ruby sweetly says, "Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you." After the single was released, many fans took to social media speculating that the voice belonged to one of the children of Harry's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde—mom to Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.