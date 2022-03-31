An Indian Matchmaking Star Calls Out The Show For Its Failures

Sounds like Indian Matchmaking wasn't a match for everyone.
Aparna Shewakramani, who appeared on the Netflix dating show, is calling out the show and matchmaker Sima Taparia for completely striking out.
"The matchmaker had a 0% success rate so I think I was in good company with the rest of my castmates who are also all unmarried," Aparna said on the March 31 episode of Tamron Hall. "And you know, when there's a 0% success rate, we're all in this together."
Hard to argue with that kind of math!
Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix in July 2020, featured renowned matchmaker Sima guiding clients in the U.S. and India through the arranged marriage process.
Aparna quickly became the most polarizing person on the show—and it didn't take long for her to find out.
"A lot of people had a lot of issues," she told Tamron. "They thought that I was being too picky, too stubborn, that I wasn't kind enough or open-hearted enough or open-minded enough. You know, Sima even says she doesn't like my talking pattern. A lot of people around the world didn't like that either. They didn't even like the way I expressed myself."
Aparna appeared to have a promising first date with Jay Wadhwani in the show's finale, but a bonus episode released by Netflix India proved otherwise.
"Jay and I are still friends," Aparna said. "We did not ever start any relationship together...The men I went on dates with are who I really call my friends today. And for me, that's so special because we got to walk away with these friendships and that's priceless."
Despite being 0% satisfied with her matchmaker, Aparna says she doesn't regret appearing on the show.
"I think that decision I made was difficult. I think I learned a lot," she told Tamron. "But I think that I would do it all over again for the way that it opened me up to living my life on my terms and to really understanding that the best story I could tell was the one with my own words and with my own actions, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat."
A whole new group of singles—and Sima!—will get that chance soon, as Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for season two. The release date hasn't yet been announced.
Better luck next time?