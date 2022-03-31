An Indian Matchmaking Star Calls Out The Show For Its Failures

Watch : The Ultimatum: Netflix's New Reality Show Brings More DRAMA

Sounds like Indian Matchmaking wasn't a match for everyone.

Aparna Shewakramani, who appeared on the Netflix dating show, is calling out the show and matchmaker Sima Taparia for completely striking out.

"The matchmaker had a 0% success rate so I think I was in good company with the rest of my castmates who are also all unmarried," Aparna said on the March 31 episode of Tamron Hall. "And you know, when there's a 0% success rate, we're all in this together."

Hard to argue with that kind of math!

Indian Matchmaking, which premiered on Netflix in July 2020, featured renowned matchmaker Sima guiding clients in the U.S. and India through the arranged marriage process.

Aparna quickly became the most polarizing person on the show—and it didn't take long for her to find out.

"A lot of people had a lot of issues," she told Tamron. "They thought that I was being too picky, too stubborn, that I wasn't kind enough or open-hearted enough or open-minded enough. You know, Sima even says she doesn't like my talking pattern. A lot of people around the world didn't like that either. They didn't even like the way I expressed myself."