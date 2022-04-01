Courteney Cox May Be Possessed By a Demon in This Spooky Shining Vale Preview

Watch : How Courteney Cox Got To Perform With Ed Sheeran & Elton John

Father, son and not-so-holy spirit.

In this sneak peek of Shining Vale's April 3 episode, Patricia (Courteney Cox) tries to find answers about her unusual dynamic with ghost Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). Specifically, Patricia enters confession and asks a priest for guidance about her spooky situation.

"Bless me, Father, for I have sinned—a lot," she starts off in the expletive-laced scene below. "I have a church related question. I've had some creative success with what was probably a drug-induced hallucination, but may have been from a demon."

Getting to her point, Patricia asks the priest if there's "any wiggle room" when it comes to the church's "anti-demon" stance. Upon hearing nothing but silence from the priest's side of the confessional, Patricia leans in and calls out, "Father? Father?"

As creepy music plays, Rosemary appears with black eyes and says, "It's the drugs."

Talk about a quality jump scare!

Of course, this bone-chilling scene proves to be just a dream for Patricia, who wakes up with a "F--k!" in the middle of mass.