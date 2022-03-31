Star Wars' Hayden Christensen Explains Why His Return to Franchise Felt "Surreal"

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Hayden Christensen is making a return to the dark side.

The actor, who last played Darth Vader in 2005's Revenge of the Sith, is back as the legendary villain in the upcoming Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, alongside Ewan McGregor.

For Hayden, the process was filled with all sorts of emotions.

"The whole experience was very surreal," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It's such a unique opportunity—one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for."

But it wasn't just Hayden who felt the nostalgia rush.

"One of the things I loved so much about working on Star Wars projects is just that shared excitement," he said. "Everyone's real excited to be there. You feel that energy, and that's a really special thing."

Hayden first appeared 2002's Attack of the Clones and while the prequel movies weren't everybody's cup of tea, Hayden felt right at home taking up the mantle again.