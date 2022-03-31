Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Prove Their Romance Is a Home Run During Baseball Outing

When it comes to cute date ideas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just hit it out of the park.
The couple was spotted enjoying a day out at the batting cages in Los Angeles on March 29. For the sporty occasion, the "Marry Me" singer opted for black leggings and a matching hoodie, but added a touch of glam with hoop earrings and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben kept things casual in black pants and a red and blue checkered shirt layered over a graphic tee.
An eyewitness told E! News the pair arrived together, with Ben renting out bats and gloves for their baseball date. Although the Tender Bar actor didn't actually get into the game himself, the insider said that he did watch Jen "with a happy smile" as she was seen "trying to hit a ball but without any luck."
"Ben and Jen were very happy," the eyewitness said, adding that the two were "hugging and kissing" when J.Lo had stepped off the plate.
The romantic outing comes just a week after Ben appeared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Award to support Jennifer as she accepted the Icon Award. When the pop star took the stage, Ben was seen applauding in the crowd alongside J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz, proving that he's truly her biggest cheerleader.
Jennifer and Ben—who were engaged during the early aughts but broke things off in September 2003, just days before their wedding—rekindled their romance last year. Since then, they have been inseparable as they support each other through both professional and personal milestones.
When Ben was gearing up for the release of The Last Duel in October, J.Lo was by his side to walk the red carpet at the movie's premiere. Likewise, the Oscar winner had nothing but love for Jen when her rom-com Marry Me premiered earlier this year, directing a remix video for her song "On My Way" in celebration of the flick.
Ben previously described his journey with J.Lo as "beautiful," telling WSJ. magazine in December, "I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don't even get first chances."
"Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures," he added. "The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance."