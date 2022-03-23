See Ben Affleck Cheer on Jennifer Lopez Alongside Her Daughter Emme at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Ben Affleck was feelin' so good while watching Jennifer Lopez accept the Icon honor at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

As the actress and singer graced the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on March 22, the Oscar winner couldn't help but beam with pride. Affleck was joined in the audience by J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz, and the two proved they're the superstar's biggest fans, applauding and smiling as she gave her speech.

Walking out in a green Stéphane Rolland couture gown, Lopez thanked her fans for all their support over the past few decades.

"I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important thing to me, but that's not true," she began. "And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things because I do. I cannot lie. Everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys."