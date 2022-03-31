The Masked Singer: See Which Supermodel Was Under the Lemur Costume

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The latest round of The Masked Singer had us seeing triple.

Five—or more?—new mystery celebrity contestants took to the stage, aiming for a spot in the finale.

The episode was highlighted by a performance by Team Bad's Hydra, a three-headed dragon who sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister." It was unclear to the entire panel if Hydra was one person imitating three voices, or three separate people underneath the gigantic costume.

Hydra's clue package featured a shark, a pack of gum, a beach ball and a Magic 8-ball that said "ask your amigos."

Miss Teddy, representing Team Cuddly, performed an inspired version of Taylor Dayne's "Tell It To My Heart." The mystery celeb, disguised in a Care Bear-like costume, had a clue package featuring a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, a pillow fight and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was very confident that it was actress Loretta Devine under the head piece.