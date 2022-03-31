The Masked Singer: See Which Supermodel Was Under the Lemur Costume

The March 30 episode of The Masked Singer introduced viewers to a whole new group of cuddly—and not so cuddly—mystery celebrity contestants. See which legend was revealed to be the Lemur!

The latest round of The Masked Singer had us seeing triple. 

Five—or more?—new mystery celebrity contestants took to the stage, aiming for a spot in the finale.

The episode was highlighted by a performance by Team Bad's Hydra, a three-headed dragon who sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister." It was unclear to the entire panel if Hydra was one person imitating three voices, or three separate people underneath the gigantic costume. 

Hydra's clue package featured a shark, a pack of gum, a beach ball and a Magic 8-ball that said "ask your amigos." 

Miss Teddy, representing Team Cuddly, performed an inspired version of Taylor Dayne's "Tell It To My Heart." The mystery celeb, disguised in a Care Bear-like costume, had a clue package featuring a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, a pillow fight and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was very confident that it was actress Loretta Devine under the head piece. 

Fellow Team Cuddy member Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move." Her clue package included eye cream, a guitar, a magazine cover and a literal rolling stone.

Ringmaster, hoping to join Team Good teammate Firefly in the finale, sang "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus after a clue package that included a coffee mug with Miley's face. Other hints included a bowl of cereal and a game of tic-tac-toe. However, the biggest reveal came when Ringmaster said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again." Could we be in store for a Pussycat Dolls reunion?!

Finally, Armadillo performed a version of "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. The Team Good member's clue package included a bow and arrow, beefcake imagery and a BBQ grill. 

After the audience and panel voted, it was Lemur who got the boot. Once unmasked, it was revealed to be legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley, which was eventually guessed by panelist Ken Jeong.

Read more to find out all the details about the mystery contestants, including Firefly, who has already earned a spot in the finale.

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Firefly flew into the finale on the March 23 episode, first impressing the panel with her performance of "Attention" by Charlie Puth. Then, she writhed around the floor during the Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Cyclops, securing her spot in the next round. The panelists complimented her dancing just as much as her singing. Her latest clue package included a photo of Kanye West, sticks of TNT, a fire alarm and the knowledge that she used to perform shows for her neighbors. 

It was a rocky night for Firefly on the March 16 episode. After an impressive performance of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," she still found herself in the bottom two. She sang a killer version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" to knock out Ram and save herself, at least for another week.

Firefly's Mega Clue was a photo of Pharrell Williams, who she said has been instrumental in her career.

On March 9, she performed Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" and her video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

Hydra sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" on the March 30 episode. It's unclear if Hydra is indeed three separate people, or one person doing three different voices. 

His clue package included a shark, a pack of gum, a reference to Miami, a beach ball and a Magic 8-Ball 

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Miss Teddy sang Taylor Dayne's iconic "Tell It To My Heart" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package featured a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, two people having a pillow fight, a bag of trash, a director's chair and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

The March 30 episode featured Armadillo singing "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. He told the panel he was "born on a mountain, raised in a cave" after a clue package featuring rocks, a BBQ grill, hot dogs, a bow and arrow and a tongue-in-cheek image of a literal beefcake.

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

After a clue package that featured an image of Miley Cyrus on a coffee mug, Ringmaster sang Miley's "The Climb" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package also included a box of Circus Ring-O's cereal, a game of tic-tac-toe, a bottle of Sweet Southern liquor and a Golden State driver's license. 

Ringmaster took a moment to address panelist Nicole Scherzinger and said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again."

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move" after a clue package that included a guitar, a magazine cover and some eye cream.

Alas, the Lemur couldn't prevail for Team Cuddly and got sent home. Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley was revealed to be under the costume.

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Bad

After a performance of MTKO's "Classic" on the March 23 episode, Thingamabob talked about his difficult childhood and not always having the support of his family. His clue package included a kangaroo, a picnic table, luggage with a bull on it and a wrecking ball. The panelists commented on his big feet, as well. After failing to move on to the finale, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Cyclops sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley on the March 16 episode, but it was his Mega Clue that really got the judges talking. A meteorite was brought to the stage with a plaque that read "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988." 

On the March 9 episode, Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Cuddly

Cyclops performed "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" by Irene Cara on the March 23 episode. His clue package included a lottery ticket, milk, Michelangelo's Statue of David, a podcast poster and a fiddle. After a fierce Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Firefly, Cyclops failed to make the finale and was forced to be unmasked. It was revealed to be Lost star Jorge Garcia.

Thingamabob brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears with his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" on the March 16 episode. His Mega Clue was a series of men holding shields, and he joked that he forgot his trident backstage.

On the March 9 premiere, he performed "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and his clue package featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

On the March 16 episode, Ram sang "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which didn't exactly inspire the audience. He was forced to duel against Firefly to avoid elimination. His version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver didn't do the trick, and Ram was forced to unmask. It was revealed to be Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

 

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

