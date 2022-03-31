Why Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Is for Everyone

Watch : Fairly OddParents Stars Talk Live-Action Reboot

Time to dust off your floaty crowny things, because the Fairly Oddparents are back.

That's right, Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) and Cosmo (Daran Norris) are ready to grant wishes for a whole new generation in Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, a new reboot on Paramount+. And while this iteration of the animated children's classic is written for youngsters, Wanda and Cosmo—excuse us, Susanne and Daran—exclusively told E! News that the new show will also entertain fans of the original, which ran on Nickelodeon for 10 season between 2001 and 2017.

"It's very exciting to have a new generation look at it," Susanne said before jumping into character. "But I'm still the same, Wanda just never changes."

Daran expressed a similar sentiment, applauding Paramount+ for "very cleverly" revitalizing the Fairly OddParents brand by giving it a live-action element. While the voice performers admitted they were initially skeptical about the concept, (Susanne thought she was out of a job!) they were pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

"The live action aspect brings so much to this show," Daran said. "How bright and brilliant and funny it is, and we need that now I think."