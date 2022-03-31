Why Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Is for Everyone

Time to dust off your floaty crowny things, because the Fairly Oddparents are back.
That's right, Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) and Cosmo (Daran Norris) are ready to grant wishes for a whole new generation in Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, a new reboot on Paramount+. And while this iteration of the animated children's classic is written for youngsters, Wanda and Cosmo—excuse us, Susanne and Daran—exclusively told E! News that the new show will also entertain fans of the original, which ran on Nickelodeon for 10 season between 2001 and 2017.
"It's very exciting to have a new generation look at it," Susanne said before jumping into character. "But I'm still the same, Wanda just never changes."
Daran expressed a similar sentiment, applauding Paramount+ for "very cleverly" revitalizing the Fairly OddParents brand by giving it a live-action element. While the voice performers admitted they were initially skeptical about the concept, (Susanne thought she was out of a job!) they were pleasantly surprised by the outcome.
"The live action aspect brings so much to this show," Daran said. "How bright and brilliant and funny it is, and we need that now I think."
Susanne stayed tight-lipped on whether fans will see a live-action Vicky or Chip Skylark (shout-out to the bop that is "My Shiny Teeth and Me"), but Daran noted that "a couple" fan favorite characters may pop up in Fairly Odder. He even teased the return of Jorgen von Strangle by doing the Arnold Schwarzenegger-inspired character's voice.
So, what can viewers expect from this reboot? Well, Timmy Turner (Caleb Pierce) is heading off to college and has decided to leave Wanda and Cosmo in the care of his cousin Vivian (Audrey Grace Marshall), who just moved to Dimmsdale. But when Vivian's new stepbrother Roy (Tyler Wladis) discovers the truth about the magic little fish who grant her every wish, chaos ensues.
Classic Fairly OddParents predicament, right?
Though Fairly Odder has energy and humor reminiscent of the original, there's one key different we're not quite on board with yet: The new theme song. The reboot remixed the OG theme song to fit with the new characters and era. Susanne defended the move, saying that the latest anthem is "a throwback that's just so wonderful." But, alas, nothing slaps as hard as Timmy listing the following wishes: Obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, guava juice, giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, chocolate shake!
But hey, we love that they're trying.
See all the callbacks and changes for yourself: Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder is now available to stream on Paramount+.