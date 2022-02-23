This Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Trailer Is Proof Our Childhood Is Over

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

While Wanda and Cosmo appear unchanged by time, the same can't be said for Timmy Turner.

The pre-pubescent boy viewers grew up with on Nickelodeon is apparently a student at Princeton now. Viewers got a glimpse of the live-action version of Timmy in a Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder trailer, which dropped Wednesday, Feb. 23. In the video, Timmy wears his usual red baseball cap, jeans and a red shirt. This time around, however, the tee is emblazoned with the name of his alma mater.

And while he makes an appearance in the preview, Timmy is no longer the focus of the beloved series. No, that role goes to his cousin Vivian "Viv" Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis)—not to forget Wanda and Cosmo.

Fairly Odder follows Viv after she and her father, Ty (Ryan-James Hatanaka), move to the town of Dimmsdale, home of Doug Dimmsdale's Dimmadone, to be with Roy's mom, Rachel Raskin (Laura Bell Bundy). "Once there, Viv's cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo to help her adjust by taking her under their wings," according to Paramount+'s description.