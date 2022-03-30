Lounge Underwear 70% Off Sale: If You Have Big Boobs, These Are the 18 Size-Inclusive Styles You Need

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Am I the only one who feels so put-together when I wear a bra that matches my underwear? Even if I'm the only one sees, it's nice mood booster for sure. I would do this every day if I could, but the struggle to find bras that fit a large chest that aren't sports bras, have matronly silhouettes, or come in boring colors has been a thing since middle school. I just wanted to wear something that was just as fashionable as it is comfortable.
Then, I saw an Instagram ad for Lounge Underwear and I took the plunge. At that point, I bought so many bras that didn't fit properly, so what's one more purchase? To my surprise, Lounge Underwear really came through with gorgeous bras, panties, and loungewear that I can't get enough of. In case you're wondering, the bras go up to a G cup.
That's why I am so excited about the Lounge Underwear Birthday Sale. You can save up to 70%, which is a too-good-to-be-true type of discount. Are you ready to shop? Here are my recommendations.
Lounge Underwear Icon Balcony Bra & Thong Set
I'm obsessed with this embroidered set. It's beautiful and a great option for comfortable everyday wear. When I wear this bra, I don't have that "take my bra off as soon as I get home" feeling. Get this set in every color and thank me later. Click here to check out the beautiful detailing on the back of this thong.
Lounge Underwear Ultra Comfort Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set
I'm gonna keep it real with you: most of the time when I wore a white shirt, I purposely lay my long hair on top of my chest because I couldn't find a bra that actually fit or poke through the top. This bra is virtually invisible under clothes and it is comfortable for all-day wear. And I can't get enough of the minimalist vibes with this thong. I have this in Taupe, but there are so many other colors to choose from.
Lounge Underwear Blossom Balcony Bra & Thong Set
Most of the time, I feel like I have to settle for some bulky bras that are less than cute. That's why I'm so happy I got this stretchy lace floral set in multiple colors.
Lounge Underwear Royal Balcony Bra & Thong Set
This "V" in the center of this bra is perfect under a top with a lower neckline. The lace bra and thong set is easy to wear since it's soft and stretchy. You can get these styles in four different colors.
Lounge Underwear So Soft Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set
They weren't wrong when they named this style the "So Soft Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set." It really is so soft that you'll want to wear it all the time.
Lounge Underwear Sustainable Luxe Balcony Bra & Thong/Briefs Set
This two-tone bra set takes your lingerie game to a whole new level. It's elegant, comfortable and supportive. There are many colors to choose from. There are matching briefs and thong options with this one.
Lounge Underwear Ribbed Crop Top & Flared Trousers Set
Even if you are just chilling at home, it's always nice to feel coordinated and comfortable. You will want to live in this two piece set. This crop top and the flared pants also come in cream, blue, and black.
