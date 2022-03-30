Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Affordable Home Finds From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"You should see my apartment. I get Amazon boxes delivered daily," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said during a recent Amazon Live session. She told Amazon shoppers, "I am still balling on a budget because I don't know any other way.

"This is the home decor edition. I have obviously moved into a new place," the newly single Bravo star said. Lala elaborated, "I find that the finishing touches on my place are what I'm having the most fun with." Specifically, Lala revealed, "I'm really into neutrals. I love my greys, my creams, my whites. I'm afraid of boldness, so when I'm feeling bold, I love to love accent pillows."

If you want to ball on a budget with some decorative finishing touches, check out Lala's Amazon picks.